Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in April

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on POFCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

Get Petrofac alerts:

POFCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Petrofac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petrofac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.