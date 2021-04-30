Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) Short Interest Down 49.0% in April

Petrofac Limited (OTCMKTS:POFCY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 49.0% from the March 31st total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Several research firms have recently commented on POFCY. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Societe Generale raised Petrofac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Petrofac in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $0.75.

POFCY traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.85. 1,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,397. The firm has a market capitalization of $584.59 million, a P/E ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Petrofac has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Petrofac Company Profile

Petrofac Limited, an oilfield service company, provides services to the oil and gas production and processing industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction; Engineering & Production Services; and Integrated Energy Services. The Engineering & Construction segment provides onshore and offshore engineering, procurement, construction, installation, and commissioning services.

