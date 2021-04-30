Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.64

Petra Diamonds Limited (LON:PDL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1.64 ($0.02) and traded as low as GBX 1.51 ($0.02). Petra Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 1.54 ($0.02), with a volume of 7,600,649 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 4 ($0.05).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1.64. The stock has a market cap of £154.00 million and a P/E ratio of -0.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 781.90.

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa and Tanzania. It holds interest in three underground producing mines, including Cullinan, Finsch, and Koffiefontein mines located in South Africa; and an open pit mine located in Williamson, Tanzania.

