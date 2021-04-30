Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Perseus Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:PMNXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 156,900 shares, an increase of 189.5% from the March 31st total of 54,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 35,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days.

Shares of PMNXF stock traded down $0.00 on Friday, reaching $0.92. 14,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,336. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.92. Perseus Mining has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $1.22.

About Perseus Mining

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

