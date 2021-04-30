Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Barrington Research

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Barrington Research from $68.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the digital transformation consultancy’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.14% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PRFT. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Get Perficient alerts:

Shares of Perficient stock opened at $65.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.90. Perficient has a 12-month low of $30.32 and a 12-month high of $66.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts predict that Perficient will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perficient by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,938,162 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $235,304,000 after acquiring an additional 101,611 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after purchasing an additional 115,330 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Perficient during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,109,000. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Perficient by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 450,197 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 121,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in Perficient by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 440,245 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $25,851,000 after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the last quarter. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.