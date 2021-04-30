Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Perficient is the leading digital transformation consulting firm with unparalleled information technology, management consulting, and creative capabilities, Perficient and its Perficient Digital agency deliver vision, execution, and value with outstanding digital experience, business optimization, and industry solutions. Their work enables clients to improve productivity and competitiveness; grow and strengthen relationships with customers, suppliers, and partners; and reduce costs. Its solutions include big data and analytics, technology platform implementations, commerce, enterprise content management, portals and collaboration, management consulting, custom applications, business integration, business process management, and customer relationship management, among others. “

PRFT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Perficient from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Perficient from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on Perficient from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $66.50.

NASDAQ:PRFT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $64.96. The company had a trading volume of 1,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,840. Perficient has a 1-year low of $30.32 and a 1-year high of $66.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 63.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 15.08% and a net margin of 5.64%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PRFT. Aurora Investment Counsel grew its holdings in Perficient by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 20,441 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in Perficient by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 51,027 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after buying an additional 4,939 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Perficient by 89.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 42,874 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $1,837,000 after buying an additional 20,291 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Perficient by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,730 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Perficient by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,044,166 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $49,755,000 after buying an additional 115,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.85% of the company’s stock.

Perficient Company Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

