Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.45, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE PAG traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 302,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.61. Penske Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $91.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.48.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

PAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Stephens increased their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Further Reading: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.