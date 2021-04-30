Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.
PX opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. Pelangio Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.
Pelangio Exploration Company Profile
Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pelangio Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelangio Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.