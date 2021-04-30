Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Pelangio Exploration (CVE:PX) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, reports.

PX opened at C$0.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.95. The firm has a market cap of C$10.50 million and a P/E ratio of -3.75. Pelangio Exploration has a 52 week low of C$0.13 and a 52 week high of C$0.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.16.

Pelangio Exploration Company Profile

Pelangio Exploration Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds interests in various gold properties in Canada and Ghana. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

