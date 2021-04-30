PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.
PCSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.
About PCSB Financial
