PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

PCSB Financial (NASDAQ:PCSB) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PCSB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 3.28%.

PCSB traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $17.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,853. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. PCSB Financial has a 1 year low of $11.01 and a 1 year high of $18.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.16 and its 200-day moving average is $15.96.

About PCSB Financial

PCSB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for PCSB Bank that provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Putnam, Southern Dutchess, Rockland, and Westchester Counties in New York. The company's deposit products include non-interest bearing demand, NOW, money market, escrow, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

