PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $5.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) to post sales of $5.01 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for PBF Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.04 billion and the highest is $6.50 billion. PBF Energy reported sales of $2.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 98.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that PBF Energy will report full year sales of $20.56 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $16.21 billion to $26.00 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $24.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.17 billion to $27.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for PBF Energy.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.57) by ($0.04). PBF Energy had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 27.99%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PBF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PBF Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $8.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of PBF Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $8.75 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $9.00 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.91.

Shares of NYSE PBF traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.18. 3,006,427 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,350,853. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 2.95. PBF Energy has a one year low of $4.06 and a one year high of $18.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

In other news, insider John C. Barone sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.56, for a total value of $32,888.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of PBF Energy by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products.

