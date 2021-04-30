Passage Bio (PASG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.14). On average, analysts expect Passage Bio to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PASG stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.26. 8 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 425,019. Passage Bio has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $38.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.55.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PASG shares. Wedbush began coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Passage Bio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on Passage Bio from $35.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Passage Bio has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.28.

In other news, insider Gary Romano sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Passage Bio Company Profile

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for rare monogenic central nervous system (CNS) diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase (Ã-gal) for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin, or GRN, gene encoding progranulin, or PGRN, for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

