Parsec Financial Management Inc. Sells 525 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 27.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 525 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAW. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 348.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF stock opened at $183.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.83. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 12-month low of $102.56 and a 12-month high of $183.87.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

