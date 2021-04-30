Parsec Financial Management Inc. Boosts Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Parsec Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,074 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in General Electric by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 566,506,492 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,118,268,000 after buying an additional 2,194,969 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in General Electric by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 480,790,647 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,192,540,000 after acquiring an additional 65,865,371 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,859,216 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $970,480,000 after acquiring an additional 632,923 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $714,522,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in General Electric by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,474,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $361,528,000 after acquiring an additional 313,932 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GE opened at $13.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.16. The firm has a market cap of $116.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69, a PEG ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06. General Electric has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $14.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. General Electric’s revenue was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 6.15%.

In related news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.36.

About General Electric

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

