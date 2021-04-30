Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) Position Lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) by 73.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,712 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Park-Ohio were worth $1,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Park-Ohio by 301.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Park-Ohio during the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Park-Ohio by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 15,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Park-Ohio by 28.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Park-Ohio by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 40,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. 51.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Shares of PKOH opened at $36.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -159.13 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.91 and its 200-day moving average is $30.43. Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. has a one year low of $11.05 and a one year high of $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a negative net margin of 0.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.60 million. Analysts forecast that Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. Park-Ohio’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.37%.

In related news, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total transaction of $237,720.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Corporate insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

