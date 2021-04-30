Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 4,298 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,298 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Zuora worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Zuora by 122.2% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $143,000. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Zuora in the 4th quarter worth approximately $178,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zuora in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Zuora in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.36.

NYSE ZUO opened at $16.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.73. Zuora, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 2.20.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 47.35% and a negative net margin of 27.34%. The business had revenue of $79.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. Zuora’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.67 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 2,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $37,104.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,168 shares of company stock valued at $1,294,807. Insiders own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

