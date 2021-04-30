Parallel Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,825 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 59 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total transaction of $2,341,694.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $726.09, for a total value of $1,071,708.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,359 shares of company stock valued at $32,900,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on BlackRock from $924.00 to $944.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on BlackRock from $950.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Argus lifted their target price on BlackRock from $845.00 to $915.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on BlackRock from $847.00 to $912.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $858.23.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $827.32 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $770.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $714.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $451.35 and a 1-year high of $829.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $7.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.64 by $0.13. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

