Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 394 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TMUS. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 7.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 14,896 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 1,071 shares during the period. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 41.8% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 50,850 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,815,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TMUS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, April 12th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.48.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $1,612,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 462,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,200,091.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.12, for a total transaction of $1,351,296.00. Insiders sold a total of 93,200 shares of company stock valued at $11,731,760 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $134.01 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $167.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $85.81 and a one year high of $135.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.09. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

Read More: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.