Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.20 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 32.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,244 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Terry L. Blaker increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 8,232 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,922,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 11.4% during the first quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 27.1% during the first quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 2,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. 77.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $351.00 to $334.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $420.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $427.11.

LMT stock opened at $380.35 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $417.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $369.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $357.55.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $16.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.18% and a return on equity of 173.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.38%.

In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 5,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.84, for a total value of $2,075,039.04. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total value of $2,549,717.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,707 shares of company stock valued at $5,925,208 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Story: Do stock splits help investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.