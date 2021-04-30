Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 793 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Michael B. Yongue increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,338,333.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.78, for a total value of $14,471,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,408,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PANW opened at $355.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.55. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a PE ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 8.36%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

