Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,084 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 897 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in Teladoc Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,610,161,000. Aequim Alternative Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 33,044.2% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 3,447,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 3,436,600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 148.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,221,549 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $644,181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,001 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 173.4% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,824,067 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $564,700,000 after buying an additional 1,791,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,238,667 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,447,444,000 after buying an additional 996,628 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TDOC. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.88.

NYSE TDOC opened at $170.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.93 and a 200-day moving average of $213.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a current ratio of 6.52. The stock has a market cap of $26.36 billion, a PE ratio of -119.48 and a beta of 0.30. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.71 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.26, for a total transaction of $521,955.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at $30,592,229.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.49, for a total transaction of $871,470.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 504,182 shares of company stock worth $95,486,862. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.