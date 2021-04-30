Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 445 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VSS. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $4,808,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $193,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 88,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,289,000 after buying an additional 7,841 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $412,000. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $253,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $135.69 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $84.10 and a 12-month high of $136.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $131.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

