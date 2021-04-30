Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 120 Shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Nvwm LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 149.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF alerts:

NASDAQ SMH opened at $250.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $244.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $229.26. VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $126.11 and a fifty-two week high of $258.59.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.