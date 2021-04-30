Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target Increased to $469.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its price target boosted by KeyCorp from $450.00 to $469.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $315.00 to $440.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $425.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $426.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $382.71.

NYSE PANW traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $355.13. 11,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,125,841. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $190.55 and a fifty-two week high of $403.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $341.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.55. The firm has a market cap of $34.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.56 and a beta of 1.50.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.90, for a total transaction of $4,342,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 882,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,505,586.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $523,212.82. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 127,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,338,333.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,917 shares of company stock valued at $32,027,531. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,667,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $358,841,000. Duquesne Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 457.8% in the fourth quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 459,060 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $163,145,000 after acquiring an additional 376,760 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $94,102,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $89,061,000. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

