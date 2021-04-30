PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PageGroup (OTCMKTS:MPGPF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “PageGroup PLC operates as a recruitment consultancy. It provides recruitment services for permanent, contract and temporary staff at clerical and qualified professional and executive levels. PageGroup PLC, formerly known as Michael Page International plc, is based in Weybridge, the United Kingdom. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating on shares of PageGroup in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of PageGroup stock remained flat at $$7.80 during trading on Thursday. PageGroup has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $7.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.16.

PageGroup plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment consultancy and support services. The company offers executive search services; recruitment services for qualified professional on permanent, temporary, and contract or interim basis; recruitment services to organizations requiring permanent employees and temporary or contract staff at technical and administrative support, professional clerical, and junior management levels; and flexible recruitment outsourcing services under the Page Executive, Michael Page, Page Personnel, and Page Outsourcing primary brands.

