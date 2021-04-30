Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $140.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PKG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a sell rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $137.20.

NYSE:PKG traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $147.94. The stock had a trading volume of 3,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,726. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.07. Packaging Co. of America has a twelve month low of $86.93 and a twelve month high of $150.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.35.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Packaging Co. of America will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.29%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 878.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 48.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

