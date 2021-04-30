Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Trims Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 6.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in Duke Energy by 318.2% during the fourth quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 104,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 79,401 shares during the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its position in Duke Energy by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 12,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,135,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its position in Duke Energy by 190.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 49,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 32,163 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,634,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,645 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.00.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $76.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.79. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $77.58 and a twelve month high of $101.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

