Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Has $173,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,005 shares during the quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust were worth $173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 107,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

NYSE BOE opened at $12.07 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.86. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a twelve month low of $8.57 and a twelve month high of $12.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a $0.063 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust Profile

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

