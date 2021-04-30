Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Boosts Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,917 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $2,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in salesforce.com by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its stake in salesforce.com by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,632 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in salesforce.com by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.36 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $155.08 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.19, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.00, for a total value of $1,135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,486 shares in the company, valued at $6,012,322. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 171,036 shares of company stock worth $39,064,889. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRM shares. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price objective on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.06.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

