Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Pacific Green Technologies stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.65.
About Pacific Green Technologies
