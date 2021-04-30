Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) Short Interest Update

Pacific Green Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGTK) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, an increase of 87.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Pacific Green Technologies stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Pacific Green Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $4.65.

About Pacific Green Technologies

Pacific Green Technologies Inc acquires, develops, and markets emission control technologies in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers ENVI-Clean, a system that removes sulphur dioxides, particulate matters, greenhouse gases, and other hazardous air pollutants; and ENVI-Pure, which removes acid gases, particulate matter, dioxins, VOCs, and other regulated hazardous air pollutants from the flue gases produced by the combustion of coal, biomass, municipal solid waste, diesel, and other fuels.

