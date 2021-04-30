PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target Raised to $98.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $91.00 to $98.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PCAR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wolfe Research lowered PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Vertical Research started coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.36.

Shares of PCAR stock opened at $91.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.26. PACCAR has a 1-year low of $64.25 and a 1-year high of $103.19. The company has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 3,326 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $332,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $991,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,145,540.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,862 shares of company stock worth $2,244,868 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,512,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 238,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,348,000 after acquiring an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 128,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 108.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

