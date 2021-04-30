Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.06 Per Share

Analysts expect Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) to post earnings per share of $1.06 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Oxford Industries’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.99. Oxford Industries reported earnings per share of ($1.12) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 194.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oxford Industries will report full-year earnings of $3.04 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.98 to $3.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Oxford Industries.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative return on equity of 2.98% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oxford Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

NYSE OXM opened at $92.91 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $88.24 and its 200-day moving average is $68.42. Oxford Industries has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.26%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total value of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at $3,528,327. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Oxford Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $60,000. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $225,000. Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

