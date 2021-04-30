Oxen 24 Hour Volume Hits $394,088.00 (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 29th. Oxen has a market cap of $98.01 million and $394,088.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be bought for $1.82 or 0.00003388 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Oxen has traded down 15.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53,589.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,757.59 or 0.05145799 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000571 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.74 or 0.00477226 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $881.67 or 0.01645233 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $407.44 or 0.00760306 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $282.27 or 0.00526724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $34.45 or 0.00064293 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $230.86 or 0.00430793 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00004363 BTC.

About Oxen

Oxen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,984,631 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

