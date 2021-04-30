Owens Corning to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $2.02 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:OC)

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp raised their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Owens Corning in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 28th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.02 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.86.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on OC. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $89.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.77.

Owens Corning stock opened at $98.38 on Friday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $36.18 and a twelve month high of $98.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.02. The stock has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Owens Corning had a negative net margin of 7.94% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 660 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Owens Corning news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.02, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,531 shares in the company, valued at $3,447,217.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel T. Smith sold 9,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.62, for a total transaction of $882,205.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,944 shares in the company, valued at $6,292,973.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 31,866 shares of company stock valued at $3,028,841. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 22.91%.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets a range of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

