Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 89.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%.

OVV traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $24.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,172,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,174,158. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of $5.09 and a 1-year high of $28.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.0938 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

In other news, EVP Joanne Linette Alexander sold 7,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.30, for a total transaction of $188,543.70. 1.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Ovintiv from $18.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on Ovintiv from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Ovintiv from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.37.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

