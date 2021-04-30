Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.
Overstock.com stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 4,343,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.
OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.
Overstock.com Company Profile
Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.
