Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Overstock.com had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%.

Overstock.com stock traded up $7.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.50. 4,343,737 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,805,862. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 388.11, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 4.40. Overstock.com has a fifty-two week low of $11.10 and a fifty-two week high of $128.50.

OSTK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Overstock.com from $103.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Overstock.com from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Overstock.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $100.00) on shares of Overstock.com in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Overstock.com from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.00.

In other news, CTO Joel Weight sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.81, for a total value of $56,648.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,564.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Ronald Hilton sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $778,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 52,213 shares of company stock valued at $4,778,418 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Overstock.com Company Profile

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. It operates through Retail, tZERO, and Medici Ventures segments. The company offers furniture; and home dÃ©cor, including area rugs, bedding and bath, home improvement, kitchen and dining items, and other related products. It also operates Supplier Oasis, a single integration point for partners to manage their products, inventory, and sales channels, as well as obtain multi-channel fulfillment services through its distribution network.

