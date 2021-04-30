Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Sells $946,748.20 in Stock

Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) CFO Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.60, for a total value of $946,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,324 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,338.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Rebecca Chambers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 25th, Rebecca Chambers sold 16,727 shares of Outset Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.94, for a total value of $835,346.38.

OM stock opened at $58.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.77, a current ratio of 11.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.67. Outset Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $66.96.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $17.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.79 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. will post -9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Eagle Health Investments LP raised its position in Outset Medical by 35.1% in the first quarter. Eagle Health Investments LP now owns 97,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,160,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Outset Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $491,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Outset Medical from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Outset Medical in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.00.

About Outset Medical

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

