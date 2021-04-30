Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) Given New $26.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) had its price target hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price indicates a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

OUT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Outfront Media from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Outfront Media from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.66. Outfront Media has a 1-year low of $11.02 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.25). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 1.94% and a negative net margin of 1.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Outfront Media will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the 4th quarter valued at $258,000. Institutional investors own 90.62% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

