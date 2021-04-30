OTR Global Reaffirms “Mixed” Rating for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA)

OTR Global reaffirmed their mixed rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RBA. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Scotiabank cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $58.36.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

NYSE:RBA traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $64.46. 5,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 738,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $38.80 and a 1 year high of $78.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71. The company has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. The firm had revenue of $383.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $33,858.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,798.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Darren Jeffrey Watt sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $28,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,671 shares in the company, valued at $893,247. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 54,343 shares of company stock worth $3,054,464. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Railway Pension Investments Ltd purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,031,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 4th quarter worth about $2,149,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. 80.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.