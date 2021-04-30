Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 10,730,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,835,000 after buying an additional 706,092 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,079,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,323,000 after buying an additional 42,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,896,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,831,000 after buying an additional 341,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 6,772,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,499,000 after buying an additional 72,720 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth about $392,029,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of OTIS opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Otis Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

Several research analysts have weighed in on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $66.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Otis Worldwide Profile

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

