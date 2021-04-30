Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 12,861 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $6,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 55.8% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 29,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 10,488 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Exxon Mobil by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 87,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 24,286 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 30,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,473 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.1% in the first quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 74,366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,152,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Stockton increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 7,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on XOM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $55.00 price objective on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.26.

In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $457,280. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

XOM traded down $1.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $57.86. 1,015,032 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,097,941. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $31.11 and a 1 year high of $62.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $244.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.01%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

