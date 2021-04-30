Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Sells 2,877 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,029 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,877 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LOW stock traded down $2.78 on Friday, hitting $195.66. 87,052 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,020,340. The firm has a market cap of $140.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.31 and a 52 week high of $208.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

