Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,750 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 646.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $255.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. PayPal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total transaction of $1,081,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,200,608.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 247,350 shares of company stock valued at $65,644,738. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal stock traded down $4.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $263.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 211,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,887,502. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.43 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $254.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.75 billion, a PE ratio of 101.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a return on equity of 18.31% and a net margin of 15.48%. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

