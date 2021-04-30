Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Has $4.36 Million Stock Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,880 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,295 shares during the quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $4,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ATVI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus raised their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $102.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark upped their target price on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Truist raised their price target on shares of Activision Blizzard from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $91.48. 171,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,857,271. The company has a quick ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.71. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.85 and a 12-month high of $104.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.22.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 28.90%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.46%. This is an increase from Activision Blizzard’s previous annual dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. Activision Blizzard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.60%.

In other Activision Blizzard news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 45,030 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.98, for a total value of $4,141,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 18,500 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.74, for a total transaction of $1,771,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

