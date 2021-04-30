Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 7.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 46,505 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,420 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $3,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Planet Fitness by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,048,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,146,000 after buying an additional 1,184,165 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,490,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450,870 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,317,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,921,000 after purchasing an additional 499,877 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,698,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,893,000 after purchasing an additional 117,851 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,595,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,828,000 after purchasing an additional 88,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total transaction of $35,617.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,774.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock worth $8,413,427. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $83.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,350,783. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.50. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,191.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PLNT. Macquarie boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.88.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

