Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Orkla ASA had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 13.25%.
Shares of Orkla ASA stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $10.31. The company had a trading volume of 12,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.28. Orkla ASA has a twelve month low of $7.73 and a twelve month high of $10.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.00 and a 200-day moving average of $9.80.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.5704 per share. This represents a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th.
Orkla ASA Company Profile
Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and industrial and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including frozen pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.
