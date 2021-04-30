Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.13 Per Share

Origin Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBNK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share on Monday, May 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Origin Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

OBNK stock opened at $42.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68 and a beta of 1.14. Origin Bancorp has a 1-year low of $15.98 and a 1-year high of $44.97.

Origin Bancorp (NASDAQ:OBNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Origin Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 11.06%. On average, analysts anticipate that Origin Bancorp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on OBNK. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Origin Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Origin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Origin Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Origin Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.63.

About Origin Bancorp

Origin Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Origin Bank that provides banking and financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, municipalities, high net worth individuals, and retail clients in Louisiana, Texas, and Mississippi. It offers noninterest and interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, money market accounts, and time deposits; and offers commercial real estate, construction/land development, consumer, residential real estate, commercial and industrial, mortgage warehouse, residential mortgage, and paycheck protection program loans.

