O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Raised to $590.00 at UBS Group

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) had its price objective boosted by UBS Group from $540.00 to $590.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $575.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. TheStreet raised shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $529.20.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ ORLY traded up $5.17 on Thursday, hitting $552.34. 21,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,674. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $373.14 and a twelve month high of $547.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $508.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $467.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.97 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 23.13 EPS for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 5,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.83, for a total transaction of $3,060,330.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,938,047.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $5,430,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,239,555.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,229 shares of company stock valued at $27,958,427. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $333,624,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,053.6% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 159,707 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,279,000 after purchasing an additional 145,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,995,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 254,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $115,324,000 after purchasing an additional 89,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maj Invest Holding A S increased its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 250,464 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $113,354,000 after purchasing an additional 86,660 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.