Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,701 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celanese were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $5,313,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 4th quarter valued at $207,356,000. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC raised its stake in Celanese by 106.4% during the 4th quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 18,575 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 9,575 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Celanese by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. raised its stake in Celanese by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 105,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

In other news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,598.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,864.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CE opened at $157.79 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.67, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average of $151.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.15. Celanese Co. has a 12-month low of $69.69 and a 12-month high of $160.78.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.54%.

Several brokerages recently commented on CE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.25.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

See Also: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.