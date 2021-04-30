Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Raises Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 94,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 23.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 794,411 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $9,319,000 after acquiring an additional 153,292 shares during the period. Lannebo Fonder AB grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Lannebo Fonder AB now owns 212,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,175,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 136,195 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 10,178 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 77.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.56.

In related news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 6,421 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $99,525.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 48,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $748,619. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 123,876 shares of company stock worth $2,049,469 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $17.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.38 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $17.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.07.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.49 million. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

