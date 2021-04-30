Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 280 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in The Brink’s were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Brink’s by 183.3% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 694 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the third quarter valued at about $137,000. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $144,000.

BCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of The Brink’s from $90.00 to $96.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of The Brink’s in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

In other The Brink’s news, SVP Raphael J. Shemanski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.09, for a total value of $415,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rohan Pal sold 26,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.49, for a total transaction of $2,010,845.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BCO stock opened at $80.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.44. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -320.84 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The Brink’s Company has a 1-year low of $33.17 and a 1-year high of $84.72.

The Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $977.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.96 million. The Brink’s had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 95.65%. The Brink’s’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Brink’s Company Profile

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, replenishment forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; network infrastructure; and cash-in-transit services.

