Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Invests $1.38 Million in Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 93,669 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,376,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 3,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 574,940 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,071,000 after acquiring an additional 72,012 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 248,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after acquiring an additional 61,957 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Investors Bancorp by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,617,245 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $207,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Investors Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $681,000. 72.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Investors Bancorp in a research note on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Investors Bancorp from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Investors Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.90.

Shares of ISBC stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Investors Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $15.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $200.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Investors Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Investors Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and money market accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans; one-to four-family residential mortgage loans secured by one-to four-family residential real estate; and consumer and other loans primarily consisting of home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit, as well as various insurance products comprising life insurance, fixed annuities, and indexed annuities.

